Coroner releases cause of death for Livingston toddler

Andres Tomas, a 3-year-old Livingston boy whose body was found in an irrigation canal after a frantic two-day search, died from an accidental drowning, the Merced County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.
“Investigators found no indication of foul play,” deputies said in a brief news release.
The child disappeared around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Family members have said Andres was with his grandmother at her Delhi home when she “lost sight of him and he just disappeared.”
Merced County sheriff’s deputies searched nearby homes, fields and surveillance footage from neighboring businesses, but focused their greatest efforts on the canal near Shanks Road and Leatteau Avenue.
His body was found around 2 p.m. Monday, about 7 feet below the surface of the fast-moving Turlock Irrigation Canal waters, trapped in a weir near Lateral 6, near the area of Leatteau Avenue and Griffith Road, about 2 miles from the spot where investigators believe he entered the water.
His father, also named Andres Tomas, said his son loved being near water.
“He liked throwing rocks in the water,” he said Wednesday. “That’s what I think happened. He bent over to get a rock and tripped and fell over.”
Tomas acknowledged his family’s emotional struggles.
“It’s really hard. I knew it right away. I knew he wasn’t here anymore. I just wanted to have him recovered,” he said in a telephone interview. “We’re getting through it one day at a time.”
The search included divers in the water, helicopters overhead and detectives on the ground.
Sheriff Vern Warnke earlier this week said the toddler’s death was heartbreaking.
“Our guys worked tirelessly trying to find this little boy, and it’s just a tragedy that this was the final result,” Warnke said.
The Tomas family has established a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and other costs. The “In Loving Memory of Baby Andy” account, Tomas said, was started by his sister Olga Tomas.
Tomas, 27, said he quit his job as an almond huller to be with his family, which includes his wife, Miramar; a 2-year-old boy; and an infant born in late September.
Funeral arrangements, he said, are being handled by Whitton Family Funeral Service, on West 19th Street in Merced. Tomas said a services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Atwater. Tomas said the public is invited to attend.
“Everybody who wants to come is welcome. Everybody has been there for us. We really appreciate all the support from law enforcement, search and rescue, and everybody from the community,” Tomas said. “Everybody was really there to help us out. All the support and all the prayers really mean a lot.”
Tomas also said he believes the tragedy highlights what he described as a need for fencing around the whole canal, especially where it winds through neighborhoods.
“There’s a fence on the other side of the canal, on the nicer side of the town, but not on this side,” he said. “Kids really like water and they don’t know any better. They don’t know it can hurt them; they’re just little.”
Tomas said he believed his son would be alive today had more fencing been in place.
“I really hope this opens somebody’s eyes who’s in control of that,” he said. “It’s really big and dangerous.”
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments