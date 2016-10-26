Coroner releases cause of death for Livingston toddler

0:58 Career Tech Expo 16 draws thousands Pause

2:16 From the archive: CUSD board votes against dress code policy change

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

5:23 Arrests in assault-weapon attack on officer

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

0:41 Pat Hill urges fans to attend Fresno State game

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production