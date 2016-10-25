Massive DMV outage takes down Fresno, Clovis, other Valley offices

The Department of Motor Vehicles experienced a major computer outage on Monday affecting offices around the state including Fresno and Clovis, the DMV said.
In Fresno, the DMV at 6420 N. Blackstone Ave. is affected, as well as the Clovis location at 2103 Shaw Ave.
Officers are also affected in Madera, Los Banos, Modesto, Tulare and Turlock.
Crews have been working since the outage began Monday to rebuild the system and get offices back up and running, the DMV said. The offices that are still down will continue providing driver tests, making return appointments, helping with paperwork and answering customer questions.
DMV online services are not affected.
