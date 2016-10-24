Garden of Innocence invites public to funeral of eight babies

The Garden of Innocence is inviting the public to attend a funeral this Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery for eight babies who were abandoned or unidentified.
The burial will be held at 1411 W. Belmont Ave. at 10 a.m and will lay to rest Oliver, Maise, William, Brenna, Anthony-Jon, Paisley, Eli and Arlen.
The nonprofit organization arranges burials for abandoned or unidentified children.
More information can be found at www.gardenofinnocence.org.
