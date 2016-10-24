Vida en el Valle wins 8 awards in national competition

Vida en el Valle, a weekly bilingual newspaper covering the Central Valley and published by The Bee, picked up eight José Martí awards – including four gold awards – at the National Association of Hispanic Publications annual convention last weekend.
“We are honored to have our journalistic efforts honored by the country’s largest Latino media organization,” said editor Juan Esparza Loera. “We have a small staff of five full-time and one part-time workers who do their best to cover news of interest to our readers from Visalia to Roseville and everywhere in between.”
Vida en el Valle is the country’s largest bilingual newspaper with a weekly distribution of 165,000. It is part of McClatchy Newspapers; the bulk of its staff is based in Fresno. It has zoned editions in Fresno, Merced, Modesto, Stockton and Sacramento.
The gold medals:
▪ Political article: For “Trump strikes out with Latinos,” written by Sacramento-based reporter Cynthia Moreno. Her story focused on Latino reaction to the presidential campaign of Republican Donald J. Trump.
▪ Cultural article: For “Dry fields yield homeless camp,” written by Fresno-based photographer/reporter Daniel Cásarez. He reported about a homeless encampment sprouting up 2 miles outside Mendota due to the impact of the drought.
▪ Cultural photo: For “Danza del Venado” (Dance of the Deer) photo taken by Sacramento-based photographer Héctor Navejas. The photo was taken in October 2015 during a performance by Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández.
▪ Website: www.vidaenelvalle.com
The silver medals:
▪ Multiple article: For “Falling short,” a special, five-part series that looked at the lack of Latino males attending college or obtaining a university degree. The stories were written by managing editor Olivia Barragán Ruiz, The Stockton Record’s Alex Breitler (the daily is a partner with Vida en el Valle), Moreno and Esparza Loera.
▪ Cultural photo: For a photo of a Mexican trick roper taken by Navejas. The performer was part of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández.
The bronze medals:
▪ Community service/health article: For “Home sweet home,” a story by Fresno-based health reporter María G. Ortiz-Briones about the Ronald McDonald House at Valley Children’s Hospital and its limited space that leaves some families sleeping in their cars in the parking lot.
▪ News event photo: For a photo by Navejas of a Sacramento rally on behalf of the 43 missing students in Ayotzinapán, Guerrero, México.
Vida en el Valle competed against all Latino newspapers with a circulation of more than 30,000, including daily newspapers. This year, the bilingual newspaper category for general excellence was eliminated.
Comments