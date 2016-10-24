Cal Fire plans prescribed burn Tuesday west of Coalinga

Cal Fire says it plans a prescribed burn for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the area of Alcalde Hills west of Coalinga.
The fire is planned on private property and may last a few days, Cal Fire says. It’s expected to reduce hazardous fuel such as brush and down woody materials and also be a hands-on training experience.
Weather conditions will be monitored and the burn may be postponed if burning conditions are found to be unfavorable. Cal Fire says it’ll provide updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
