Couple hurt when truck is clipped by car in southeast Fresno

A couple was injured Sunday night when their truck rolled over after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jose Cabrera said a couple in their late 60s was traveling west on Jensen Avenue approaching an intersection in their truck when a Nissan that seemed to be turning left onto Sunnyside Avenue hit them.
“For unknown reasons he either made a wide turn or began turning right as the truck passed,” Cabrera said. “He clipped the rear part of the truck.”
Cabrera said the couple complained of pain after the truck rolled over onto a dirt field on the south shoulder of Jensen Avenue. The windshield was pushed in from the impact and a tow truck was needed to pull it out from the field. Cabrera said the couple was transported to Community Regional Medical Center to be checked for injuries but appeared stable.
The driver of the Nissan, a 19-year-old, was cooperating with officers and it did not appear drugs or alcohol were involved, Cabrera said.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
