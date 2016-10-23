Pooches and their partners parade through Tower District

Fresno's Tower District goes to the dogs during the annual Whitie's Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest.
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Kubbie the Pomeranian celebrates after winning best float as a taco truck with her owner Erica Hernandez of Fresno, during the Whitie's Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest in the Tower District Sunday, Oct. 23. The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment. Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Roan Gordon, 12, of Fresno, dressed as Khaleesi from the television show “Game of Thrones”, walks with her dogs, Mose, Sadie and Mack, dressed as her dragons, during the parade portion of the Whitie’s Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest in the Tower District Sunday, Oct. 23. The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment. Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Kira, a Great Dane dressed as a cow, stands with her owner LeeAnn Cunningham of Clovis, during the Whitie’s Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest in the Tower District Sunday, Oct. 23. The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment. Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Dogs and their owners, dressed for Halloween, cross Olive Avenue during the parade portion of the Whitie’s Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest in the Tower District Sunday, Oct. 23. The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment. Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Miles the dog, dressed as a pirate with her owner Kristin Hubert of Reedley, take a break during the Whitie’s Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest in the Tower District Sunday, Oct. 23. The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment. Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Tessa the dog, dressed as an Egyptian skeleton, takes break next to her owner Ana Valencia, dressed as Catwoman, during the Whitie’s Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest in the Tower District Sunday, Oct. 23. The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment. Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Dogs and their owners, dressed for Halloween, wait to begin the parade portion of the Whitie’s Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest in the Tower District Sunday, Oct. 23. The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment. Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Comments