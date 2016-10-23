Local

October 23, 2016 7:24 PM

Pooches and their partners parade through Tower District

The Fresno Bee

Dogs of all sizes, shapes, breeds – and costumes – paraded through Fresno’s Tower District Sunday during the Whitie's Pets Pooch Parade Canine Carnival And Costume Contest.

The 10th annual event featured over a dozen product and food vendors, a Beer & Bone Garden, family entertainment.

Entry fee and other proceeds benefit Tower District projects and spay/neuter programs.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through city neighborhood

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos