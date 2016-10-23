Search for missing Delhi boy focuses on canal

A search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Delhi Sunday focused on a canal near his home.
Andres Tomas was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday, playing with siblings in the area of Letteau Avenue and Shanks Road, Merced County Sheriff’s Sgt. Delray Shelton said.
The family’s home is one of three that back up to the canal north of Letteau. A rusted barbed wire fence between the homes and the canal is mostly collapsed.
On Sunday, Sgt. Ray Framstad said searchers had found footprints in the fine dirt near canal that may belong to the little boy.
Friends and family gathered at Andres home on Sunday. Cousin Jazmin Armenta said Andres is the oldest of three brothers.
She said the family remains hopeful Andres will be found alive and asked the community to pray for his safe return.
Investigators have searched methodically, in a grid pattern, throughout the neighborhood, just west of Highway 99. They’ve been speaking with neighbors, looking at surveillance footage from nearby stores, and combing nearby fields and lots.
The main focus of the search, however, has been at the canal, which divers searched with a an underwater camera for five hours Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Deputies and search and rescue volunteers are walking the banks of the canal and the sheriff department’s helicopter is also being utilized.
Authorities have described the possibility of finding the child there as their “biggest concern.”
The water in the canal is swift and measures about 4 1/2 feet deep, Framstad said. Visibility is only about 2 feet. Sunday afternoon, the focus on the canal continued, with searchers moving south in the direction of the water.
Shelton said deputies “don’t suspect any foul play at this time.”
Crowds of people responded after the news of the missing boy broke, searching neighborhoods and fields. Authorities asked residents to stay out of the area and allow deputies time and space to conduct the search. Additional people coming into the area could potentially interfere and inadvertently hamper the search, authorities said.
“We are extremely appreciative of the community support. We’ve had people bringing us flashlights, drinks, and trying to help,” Shelton said. “It shows what a caring, tight, close community we have. But we do need people to stay away from the immediate area.”
“When something like this happens, it pulls at everyone’s heart strings, including ours. You never want to see anything like this,” Shelton said. “We will continue to use all the resources of the Sheriff’s Office.”
Maria Cortez was among a several residents who went to the canal to pray Sunday.
“There’s a strange calm here,” she said. “It feels so lonely.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
