Dog teams called in to help search for missing hiker

Specially trained dogs from the Yosemite National Park search-and-rescue team have joined the effort to find a 74-year-old hiker who has been missing in Kings Canyon National Park for more than a week.
Robert “Bob” Woodie of Manhattan Beach was supposed to return from a backpacking trip on Oct. 16.
He is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
Rangers at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks were notified Tuesday that Woodie hadn’t come home.
His intended route of travel may have been from South Lake, outside Bishop, into the park via Bishop Pass starting Oct. 13, officials said. He was possibly at Barrett Lakes, southeast of Dusy Basin, on Saturday night, based on an electronic check-in message received from his satellite message device.
Woodie is an experienced hiker familiar with the area, park officials said. But overnight temperatures continue to be below freezing.
He was possibly carrying a blue, shell-type jacket; baseball cap or floppy hat; and boots, park officials said. He is reported to have an internal frame backpack, possibly blue, and no hiking poles.
Anyone who may have come across Woodie or has any other information should call Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at 559-565-3117. Park officials also want anyone who was in the area since Woodie went missing to call, even if they do not believe they saw him.
