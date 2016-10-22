Man partly crushed by 2 tons of glass at Kingsburg plant

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after he was partly crushed by about two tons of glass near Kingsburg.
Kingsburg firefighter-paramedic Joey Frankmore said the man in his 30s was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center after the glass crushed his lower body.
The man was not immediately identified, but is reported in moderate condition. Frankmore said the accident happened sometime between 3 and 4 p.m.
An initial investigation showed the glass had fallen over from a trailer, Frankmore said. The man’s co-workers were around, but were not injured.
Frankmore said the man was working at the Guardian Glass plant north of Kingsburg.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
