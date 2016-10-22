‘Superhero’ kids reunite at CRMC Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Community Regional Medical Center hosted its annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion Saturday afternoon in downtown Fresno and more than 1,000 children and family members took part.
Children were invited to come in their favorite superhero costumes.
The event honored both the children who began life in the NICU, as well as their families and the medical staff who delivered them into the world as tiny babies and helped them develop beyond those early physical challenges.
A similar event is held each year at Valley Children’s Hospital.
