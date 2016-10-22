‘Superhero’ kids reunite at CRMC Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

1:10 Fresno has a new aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle Pause

3:14 Caber toss, hammer throw, stone put take training, too

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

0:44 Boy stabs man attacking his mom

1:15 Firefighters ask motorists to 'Fill the Boot' for MDA research

0:58 Career Tech Expo 16 draws thousands

4:53 Armed Suspect With Hostage Gives Up

1:24 Greyhound bus crash 'like a roller coaster ride, but more bumpier and scarier'

2:58 Chief Jerry Dyer on southeast Fresno standoff

0:24 Police investigate shooting report in southeast Fresno