Experts share how to create a drought-resilient landscape

A workshop on creating a resilient landscape in a time of drought will be held Thursday in Sanger.
Sponsored by Belmont Nursery and the Central California chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, the workshop will feature speakers who will outline how their communities were transformed with plant choices and irrigation strategies.
Tommy Esqueda, Fresno’s utilities director, will open the workshop at 8 a.m. Among the speakers will be Tony Ferrera, former mayor of Arroyo Grande, who will discuss the America in Bloom program. It helps communities focus on their green spaces, urban forest, historic resources and sustainability.
Wendy Proud, of the Mountain States Nursery in Phoenix, will address how her desert city has transformed itself from a water-loving landscape to one that is water saving.
A case study will examine plants that use little water, and demonstrations will be held on drip irrigation and tree maintenance.
The event begins with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The workshop will be held at the Henderson Experimental Gardens, 1215 N. McCall Ave.
To register or for more information, call Belmont Nursery, 559-255-6645, or go online to http://www.usgbccc.org/Resilient-Landscaping.
