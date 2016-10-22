Yosemite partners with three international parks

Yosemite National Park signed a partnership with three international sister parks at the Partners in Global Conservation event last month. .
Cumbres de Monterrey National Park in Mexico, Blue Mountains Park in Australia and Wadi Rum Protected Area in Jordan joined Yosemite in strengthening relations by expanding the International Affairs Program at Yosemite. Yosemite has established sister parks in six continents and nine countries in hopes of sharing information, resources, practices and to broaden opportunities.
“We are happy to gather rangers from across the globe to talk about the challenges parks and protected areas face,” said Mike Gauthier, Yosemite chief of staff and International Affairs Program manager.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments