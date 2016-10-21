Fresno has a new aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle

See what the new $714,000 aircraft firefighting vehicle at Fresno Yosemite International Airport can do.
Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee

Local

Firefighters ask motorists to 'Fill the Boot' for MDA research

Fresno City Firefighter's Local 753 partnered Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, with Clovis City Firefighter's Local 1695 for the annual "Fill the Boot" Muscular Dystrophy Association's fundraising campaign, which helps kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Education

Career Tech Expo 16 draws thousands

In the middle of thousands of students exploring Career Tech Expo, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino and others talk about the significance of the event Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2016 in downtown Fresno, Calif.

Local

Ceremony as Clovis City Council's Harry Armstrong retires

A reception was held before the start of William "Harry" Armstrong's last Clovis City Council meeting which featured speeches, gifts, and acknowledgement of Armstrong's career Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Armstrong served 46 years on the Clovis City Council, and was active in regional and statewide bodies.

Local

Twin zookeepers make good on their 'pinky promise'

At the age of 7, twin sisters Alex and Amanda Alamar made each other a pinky promise while visiting the San Diego Zoo: They would become zookeepers, no matter what. That childhood promise has been tested by severe health issues, but neither twin was willing to give up their dream. Their dedication pays off for visitors to Fresno Chaffee Zoo, where Alex is the African ungulate keeper and Amanda is the carnivore keeper.

Editor's Choice Videos