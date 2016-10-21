Fresno has a new aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle

Fresno City Firefighter's Local 753 partnered Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, with Clovis City Firefighter's Local 1695 for the annual "Fill the Boot" Muscular Dystrophy Association's fundraising campaign, which helps kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
In the middle of thousands of students exploring Career Tech Expo, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino and others talk about the significance of the event Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2016 in downtown Fresno, Calif.
Fresno police officers use a car PA system to try and communicate with a man they believe is inside a southeast Fresno home Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, 2016. Police responded to the home on a report of a shooting.
Fresno Fire Department firefighters Reginald Zellous, Randy E. Dennis and Darian T. Jackson received Medals of Bravery on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, for rescuing California Highway Patrol Officer Tanner Bean after a motorist struck him on Highway 180 in June 2016.
A reception was held before the start of William "Harry" Armstrong's last Clovis City Council meeting which featured speeches, gifts, and acknowledgement of Armstrong's career Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Armstrong served 46 years on the Clovis City Council, and was active in regional and statewide bodies.
Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin announced the selection of the next 10 neighborhoods of focus for Neighborhood Revitalization Teams as part of the city's Restore Fresno initiative during a news conference at Jane Addams Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Fresno.
At the age of 7, twin sisters Alex and Amanda Alamar made each other a pinky promise while visiting the San Diego Zoo: They would become zookeepers, no matter what. That childhood promise has been tested by severe health issues, but neither twin was willing to give up their dream. Their dedication pays off for visitors to Fresno Chaffee Zoo, where Alex is the African ungulate keeper and Amanda is the carnivore keeper.