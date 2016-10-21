Alcohol, drugs, cellphone use not factors in Greyhound bus mishap

The driver of a Greyhound bus that ran off Highway 99 near Traver this week was not speeding, using a cellphone or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.
Its preliminary investigation ruled out those factors as causes for the bus veering off the highway and plowing through several fences and a trailer before coming to rest in a field.
Thirty-two people were on the 2014 Motor Carrier International bus when the mishap occurred at 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday. Of those, the CHP said 16 had minor injuries, and 13 people, including bus driver Rodney Kelley, required hospital treatment.
Kelley, of Lincoln, and Greyhound officials are continuing to help the CHP investigate the incident. One passenger told The Bee that it appeared Kelley was trying to eat something, then collapsed, when the bus veered off the roadway. But that has not been officially confirmed.
