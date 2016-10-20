Big Fresno Fair exceeds 600,000 attendance for second time

This year's Big Fresno Fair exceeded 600,000 attendees for the second time in its history, and saw increases in concession sales and record proceeds from the Jr. Livestock Auctions, the fair announced.
The fair saw 605,870 people pass through its gates during the 12-day event. That was slightly behind last year's fair attendance of 608,269.
The fair saw a 9.37 percent increase in concessions, and the junior livestock auctions netted record proceeds for students estimated at $916,000, compared to last year's total of $910,000.
