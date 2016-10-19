Hiker, 74, goes missing in Kings Canyon National Park

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old hiker who went missing over the weekend in Kings Canyon National Park.
Robert “Bob” Woodie of Manhattan Beach was supposed to return from a backpacking trip on Sunday.
He is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet 5 inches and around 150 pounds.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks rangers were notified Tuesday that Woodie hadn’t come home.
Woodie’s intended route of travel may have been from South Lake, outside Bishop, into the park via Bishop Pass starting on Oct. 13, park officials said. He was possibly at Barrett Lakes, southeast of Dusy Basin on Saturday night, based on an electronic check-in message received from his satellite message device.
Woodie is an experienced hiker who is familiar with the area, park officials said. But overnight temperatures continue to be below freezing.
He was possibly carrying a blue shell type jacket, baseball cap or floppy hat, and boots, park officials said. He is reported to have an internal frame backpack, possibly blue in color, and no hiking poles.
Anyone who may have come across Woodie or has any other information should call Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at 559-565-3117. Park officials also want anyone who was in the area since Woodie went missing to call, even if they do not believe they saw him.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
