Suspect surrenders in southeast Fresno standoff

The suspect in a southeast Fresno standoff on Belgravia and Meridian Avenues has surrendered. Around 11:45 a.m., the man and woman were brought out of the house alive.
Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer said the suspect is Manuel Servin, 32. Servin was armed with an AR-15, high on methamphetamine and had fired shots inside. A police robot was used to speak with Servin, who has a history of domestic violence and other charges.
Dyer said both the woman and the man are alive and stable and are being taken to a hospital. It's believed the woman is seven months pregnant. There is no information on the fate of the unborn child. The woman was shot at least once. The man was taken alive apparently without being shot after several flash bang grenades were thrown into a room where he was holding out.
Around 9:45 a.m., the suspect fired shots from inside the home. Around 10:05 a.m., SWAT officers deployed a stun grenade possibly in preparation to storm the home to determine the welfare of the woman and man inside. Bomb squad arrived on the scene around 10:55 a.m. A second flash grenade was deployed at 11:35 a.m, followed quickly by a third. By 11:45 a.m., paramedics were rushing a stretcher to the home.
Police spokesman Joe Gomez said officers received a phone call from the suspect's mother this morning who said the man told her that he had shot his wife in the back and that if she came to the scene, he would shoot her as well. The woman did not go to the house but parked down the street. Three young children came out and went to their grandmother's car and said that their father had shot their mother. The inital call stated that the woman was pregnant.
The man did not respond to police or to a police negotiator. Officers used a PA system and a cell phone earlier in the morning to ask a man named Manuel to come out of the house so that they can make sure he is OK.
This story will be updated.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments