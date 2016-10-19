Greyhound bus crashes on southbound Highway 99 near Traver

A Greyhound bus veered off southbound Highway 99 near Traver on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash was reported at 8:24 a.m.
According to the CHP incident website, the bus went down an embankment and into a field, taking out frontage road fence. The crash site is just north of Avenue 328, about a mile south of Traver.
It’s not known if there are injuries, but it has been reported that the driver hit the windshield.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Comments