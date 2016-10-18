First 5 seeks input to reduce Fresno County infant deaths

First 5 Fresno County is inviting the public to a free Oct. 24 event to provide input in reducing African American infant deaths in the county, First 5 spokeswoman Elizabeth Campos announced.
Fresno State President Joseph Castro and Fresno County Supervisor Henry Perea are two of the stakeholders who will be attending the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gaston Middle School.
First 5, with the Fresno County Preterm Birth Collective Impact, plan to roll out new programs including group pregnancy care, a parents’ council and a blue ribbon panel, after reports revealing African American babies die at three times the rate of other babies in Fresno County, Campos said.
The event is looking for input on how best to implement these programs to involve families, Campos said.
Childcare and refreshments will be provided for free at the event. Anyone wanting to attend should RSVP at 559-558-4985.
