Energy-efficiency event set for Riverdale Wednesday

Businesses and residents in Riverdale can attend a free community event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to sign up for energy assessments and learn about ways to save money on their electric bills, said Juan Carranza with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation.
EM-Power Riverdale is open to the public and is sponsored by Fresno Energy Watch, which is administered by PG&E. It will take place at the Riverdale Memorial District Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Fresno County District 4 Supervisor Buddy Mendes will speak during the event and Community Food Bank will distribute food. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will also be on hand for a book giveaway. Information about home improvement grants, healthcare resources and business incentives for expansion, hiring and equipment will be available, Carranza said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
