3 from Tehachapi die when boat capsizes on June Lake in Mono County

Two men and a 14-year-old boy, all from Tehachapi, were found dead Tuesday morning after the boat they were in capsized during rough winds and choppy water Saturday on June Lake in Mono County, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office said.
The three victims, along with two other men, also from Tehachapi, were on their personal boat as it began to take in water around 10 a.m. None of the boaters were wearing life jackets, and only two made it back to the shore as the boat capsized, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Rescue efforts continued for the three others until sundown on Saturday and continued Sunday through Tuesday morning as daylight permitted. Family members stayed in June Lake until the bodies were recovered along with the boat near the middle of the lake, the Sheriff’s Office said.
All the boaters were related, the Sheriff’s Office said. Caleb Crouch, 22 and John Langston, 22 survived, while Doug Langston, 46, Caleb Johnson, 21, and Jacob Langston, 14, did not.
