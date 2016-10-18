Kenneth Conn, Tulare County judge, hailed for civility

Retired Tulare County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Conn, who was beloved in the legal community for his civility, fairness and integrity, has died. He was 82.
Mr. Conn died Sunday at home in Visalia after a yearlong struggle with cancer, his family said.
He was appointed to the Superior Court by Gov. Jerry Brown in January 1978 and served until December 1998.
Tulare County Superior Court Presiding Judge Gary Paden said the mood in the courthouse among the staff and judges who worked with Mr. Conn was “pretty somber.”
“He was one of our very best judges,” Paden said. “When you walked into his courtroom, you knew you were going to get a fair shot.”
Mr. Conn was a leader in the early resolution of civil disputes and wrote a book about settlement conferences, Paden said.
“He took great pride in his ability to resolve civil matters,” Paden said.
Mr. Conn was a mentor to him, Paden said.
He said Mr. Conn gave him a photograph with a saying on it: “A ship is always safe in a harbor, but that’s not what a ship is designed to do.” On the back he wrote, “Don’t be afraid to make the tough call. That’s your job.”
Retired Visalia attorney Joe Altschule said when he was a young lawyer in the public defender’s office, Mr. Conn, a lawyer representing a co-defendant, visited to discuss a motion he was about to file.
“He was very civil,” Altschule said. “I had an immediate liking for him.”
Mr. Conn’s “unquestioned civility and integrity” also earned him respect in the community at large, he said.
“Words cannot express the very high regard that the entire legal community had for Ken,” Altschule said. “I appeared in many trials in Ken’s courtroom and he was always fair, prepared and understanding.”
Mr. Conn was an accomplished artist who held a well-attended one-man art show last year, said his daughter, Jennifer Shirk – also a Superior Court judge in Tulare County.
Mr. Conn was raised by a single mother who moved to Tulare in his junior year in high school, Shirk said.
“He said that was the best thing that ever happened to him,” she said.
When he expressed interest in quitting school to join the military during the Korean War, his counselor advised him to join ROTC, which got him to Stanford and the U.S. Navy, where he was a naval aviator.
A high school friend talked him into going to law school and he got accepted at Boalt Hall. A summer internship in Visalia resulted in being hired by attorney Nat Bradley in about 1961.
Kenneth Conn
Born: Oct. 20, 1933
Died: Oct. 16, 2016
Occupation: Retired Tulare County Superior Court judge
Survivors: Wife Carmelita, daughters: Jennifer Shirk and Melissa Smith, both of Visalia, Pam Flores of McKinleyville, and Marjie Roldan of Exeter; seven stepchilden and several grandchildren.
Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Visalia
