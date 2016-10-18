Tulare police seek help finding missing teen

Tulare are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen girl reported missing.
She is Bethanie Clubb, 17, of Tulare, who was last seen by friends Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Harvard Street in Tulare.
Bethanie is described as 5-feet-4 tall, weighs about 120 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-684-4290, or any law enforcement agency.
