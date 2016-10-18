2 pedestrians killed on Fresno streets Monday – 1 in hit-and-run

Fresno police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored 2000-era Toyota pickup who struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night, the second of two fatal collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians that evening.
The deadly crash occurred at 10:41 p.m. near the intersection of Brawley and Shields avenues, west of Highway 99.
Lt. Richard Tucker said the victim was struck while either standing or walking on the east side of Brawley east of the white line, which limits the area in which vehicles can drive.
The pickup was northbound on Brawley when it hit the victim. The driver got out of the truck and apparently looked at the injured victim before fleeing east on Shields.
Tucker said it appeared that the victim was not at fault.
That did not seem to be the case when a woman trying to cross Cedar Avenue near Garland Avenue outside Duncan Polytechnical High School was hit by a car traveling south on Cedar. That collision happened just before 7 p.m.
Arriving officers found the driver of the car tending to the injured woman in the roadway. The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.
Tucker said the woman was apparently was wearing dark-colored clothing when she crossed the roadway.
Tucker said officers are having a difficult time trying to keep pedestrians out of the roadway at night and collisions involving pedestrians and vehicles make up more than half of the 25 fatal collisions in Fresno so far this year. Of the 13 pedestrians killed, seven were at fault.
Anyone with information about the driver involved in the Shields and Brawley crash is asked to call Detective Brian Hance at 559-621-5057 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
