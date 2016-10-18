Fire ravages Huron clothing store

Fresno County Fire says it brought under control a scary-looking fire Tuesday morning in Huron.
CalFire said at 7:36 a.m. that it was responding to the fire in a strip mall in the western Fresno County city. About an hour later, CalFire said the blaze was contained to a clothing store. The fire apparently was in the back of the store.
No other details were immediately available.
It was part of a busy morning for Fresno County firefighters; at about 7 a.m., they responded to a house fire in Riverdale that displaced two people.
#lassenfire crews still working to contain the strip mall #calfire #workingfire pic.twitter.com/SFmXq8lfho— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 18, 2016
Comments