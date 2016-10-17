Fresno State farm market hosts Fall Festival on Saturday

The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will host its Fall Festival on Saturday which includes free samples of popular products, wine, pumpkins and a campus farm animal zoo.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm market located at 5368 N. Chestnut Ave.
“This is the Gibson Farm Market’s biggest event of the year and a great chance to connect the community with the amazing products that our students produce right here on campus,” said Jeremy Lewis, farm market manager. “The Jordan College takes pride in giving our students hands-on exposure in the farm-to-fork process, and they can explain the process first-hand to our customers. Families can buy Halloween pumpkins and fall food items and taste many of our most popular and new products as well.”
A kid’s zone will be open until noon and will offer a pumpkin-carving area, face painting, crafts, prizes and a chance to take photos on a tractor.
There will barbecue tri-tip sandwiches for sale prepared by the Fresno State Meat Lab, and the horticulture unit will be selling fall and winter vegetable plants.
The Fresno State Winery will offer a free wine-tasting from noon to 4 p.m., and will sample its 2013 Muscat Canelli, 2013 Sauvignon Blanc, 2012 Saviez Syrah and 2013 Barbera wines. The farm market sells all 19 wines currently available from the winery.
Visitors can also vote for their favorite pumpkins carved by each of the campus farm units.
