Ceremony held as Clovis City Council's Harry Armstrong retires

Retiring William "Harry" Armstrong, center, smiles before the start of his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Charlie Maxell, who met Armstrong when he was 15 and worked for the Clovis Police Department for 30 years, joins guests gathering to wish the retiring William "Harry" Armstrong well, far right, before Armstrong's last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
A roomful of guests gather to wish the retiring William "Harry" Armstrong well, bottom left, before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
William "Harry" Armstrong is photographed during his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis Rodeo committee members watch William "Harry" Armstrong on a projected screen outside his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Diane Barstow Webster-Armstrong, center, poses with her husband William "Harry" Armstrong before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
A statue of a bronc rider is carried as a gift for William "Harry" Armstrong which was presented in a ceremony before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Congressman Jim Costa, left, presents a plaque to retiring William "Harry" Armstrong before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Reception attendees mingle as guests gather to wish the retiring William "Harry" Armstrong well before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Retiring William "Harry" Armstrong, seated to the right, receives well-wishers during a reception held before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
A walll-hanging is seen during a reception for guests gathering to wish the retiring William "Harry" Armstrong well before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Lynn Armstrong, 10, takes a photo of her great grandfather's name plate on the city council before the start of retiring William "Harry" Armstrong's last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Vern Barkman, right, past director of the Clovis Rodeo, watches the ceremony for the retiring William "Harry" Armstrong before his last Clovis City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
