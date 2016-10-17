Fresno, Clovis firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ for muscular dystrophy

Fresno and Clovis firefighters will work together Thursday to kick off the annual Fill the Boot campaign, which raises money for kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other muscle debilitating diseases.
The fundraising will be done in areas of Fresno and Clovis from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fresno firefighters will be stationed at Shaw and Blackstone avenues and Nees and Blackstone avenues. Clovis firefighters will be at Peach and Nees avenues and Herndon and Willow avenues.
Firefighters will take donations in their boots for the Central California chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the organization said. Local MDA families and volunteers will work alongside the firefighters to help collect donations and raise awareness of muscle debilitating diseases.
Fresno City Firefighter’s Local 753 has raised more than $100,000 for MDA, not including funds raised by Clovis City Fire Local 1695. The unions’ goal this year is to raise enough money to send six to eight kids to MDA summer camp in 2017 for free.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
