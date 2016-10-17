Woman killed crossing dark section of central Fresno street

A woman was killed when she was hit by a car as she crossed a darkened street in central Fresno Monday night, the Fresno Police Department said.
Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to Cedar and Garland avenues next to Duncan Polytechnical High School for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
They arrived to find the driver of the vehicle tending to the injured woman in the roadway.
The car had been traveling south on Cedar Avenue when it struck the woman, who witnesses said was walking across the street.
She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she died.
"This is a dark section of roadway," said Fresno police Lt. Steve Card. "Pedestrian safety is critical. Do not assume that drivers can see you at nighttime."
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash, but investigators are still looking for the cause.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
