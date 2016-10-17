Woman killed in Sunday canal crash near Mendota identified

The woman who was killed Sunday when her car went into a canal near Mendota on Sunday has been identified.
Alexis Sowa, 52, of Fresno, was found dead in the vehicle which was completely submerged in the water.
California Highway Patrol said Sunday the Fresno County Coroner responded to Highway 180 south of Belmont Avenue around noon after reports of a solo vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle submerged in the canal.
No other vehicles were involved, CHP said.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
