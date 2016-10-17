Twin zookeepers make good on their 'pinky promise'

At the age of 7, twin sisters Alex and Amanda Alamar made each other a pinky promise while visiting the San Diego Zoo: They would become zookeepers, no matter what. That childhood promise has been tested by severe health issues, but neither twin was willing to give up their dream. Their dedication pays off for visitors to Fresno Chaffee Zoo, where Alex is the African ungulate keeper and Amanda is the carnivore keeper.
Kelsey Grey The Fresno Bee

