Fresno County animal shelter contractor cuts death rate in first year

1:34 Crowds eagerly bust through doors at Dave & Buster's grand opening Pause

1:48 A Lemoore NAS tradition: Change of command ceremony

1:51 Pumpkin carvers create hungry, happy, sick designs at Big Fresno Fair

0:59 Parlier officials seek support for tax measure

3:00 Two injured officers are thankful that this little piggy went to auction

1:16 Fire ravages historic downtown Kingsburg building

1:05 Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

0:50 Man surrenders after Fresno standoff

1:44 Fresno's top farmer has a message for the Valley

0:59 Dave & Buster's to bring adult gaming and sports bar to Fresno

2:28 Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson promotes Measure X bond