Pedestrian killed in Firebaugh

A 54-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 33 and 13th Street in Firebaugh.
California Highway Patrol officer Lance Velez said the accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. (about 40 minutes before sunrise) when the driver of a 1999 Toyota Corolla was heading north on Highway 33 traveling at about 35 mph. He told officers that as he entered the intersection at Highway 33 and 13th Street, he felt an impact.
The driver, J. Guadalupe Gasca, 45, of Mendota, drove a short distance and returned to the intersection where he found the pedestrian in the roadway, Velez said.
It’s unclear if the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was in the crosswalk or if he was under the influence, Velez said.
The driver of the Toyota is not expected to be cited.
“At this point, if everything checks out and it is determined that the driver was entering the intersection on a green light then he is not at fault,” Velez said.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments