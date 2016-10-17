Déjà vu: Another crash off Highway 99 into Tipton business

For the second time this year, a vehicle has crashed off Highway 99 into the Lawrence Tractor Co. yard in Tipton.
The latest happened Monday morning just after 8 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles collide on southbound Highway 99, with a U-Haul box van pulling a two-axle trailer with a car on it careening into the tractor company yard that’s adjacent to the Avenue 152 exit.
Emergency workers were responding to a pin-in. The van wound up overturned inside the fence line of the tractor yard.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
In February, a Tipton man was killed and a woman in his car suffered major injuries when a car took the off-ramp too fast and plowed into the victims’ car that was entering Highway 99. The victims’ car wound up on its roof in the tractor company yard.
Comments