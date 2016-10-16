Local

October 16, 2016 9:50 PM

Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing Del Rey woman

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an at-risk woman out of Del Rey, said Sgt. Ryan Gilbert.

Flor Dominguez, 39, was last seen Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Del Rey. She is 5 foot 3 inches, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and eyes.

Dominguez has medical conditions which make her at-risk, Gilbert said.

Anyone with information about Dominguez’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Pumpkin carvers create hungry, happy, sick designs at Big Fresno Fair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos