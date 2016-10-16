Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing Del Rey woman

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an at-risk woman out of Del Rey, said Sgt. Ryan Gilbert.
Flor Dominguez, 39, was last seen Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Del Rey. She is 5 foot 3 inches, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and eyes.
Dominguez has medical conditions which make her at-risk, Gilbert said.
Anyone with information about Dominguez’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
