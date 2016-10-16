Pumpkin carvers create hungry, happy, sick designs at Big Fresno Fair

Poverello House's new Mobile Cafe will provide hot, nutritious meals to the homeless and those in need in rural Fresno County. The truck will also serve as a way to help link people with needed services, as well as provide an opportunity for the men in Poverello House’s resident rehabilitation program to gain work experience. The truck was dedicated Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at The Big Fresno Fair.
Nisei Farmers League President Manuel Cunha talks about his passion for farming, for farmers and for farmworkers, as well as the opportunity to share issues facing farming with the public now that he has been named the Fresno Chamber 2016 Agriculturalist of the Year.
The Big Fresno Fair's popular chalk art competition pairs Valley high school students with a blank chalkboard canvas, colored chalks and each other. The result is an array of imaginative chalk drawings mixed with fun.
The Big Fresno Fair's youngest showmen tested their skills during the Peewee Dairy Cattle Showmanship competition Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. The competition features children ages 3-9 who test their showmanship skills by washing and prepping their animals, then showing their dairy cattle and goats.
"They're going to live a happy life before they end up on your dinner table," said 4-H student Amanda Kimmons, whose turkey sold for $50 at the Junior Livestock Auction held at The Big Fresno Fair Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.