Fire crews gain on fire near Pine Flat Lake

The Sacata Fire near Pine Flat Lake has blacked 1,959 acres and is now 71 percent contained, and fire crews have begun winding down operations, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Fire crews are working to strengthen and extend containment lines and mop up the brush fire, the Forest Service said. Nearly 525 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Sunday morning, but officials said crews and equipment would be released Sunday and Monday as operations wind down.
The fire began Tuesday, Oct. 11 and quickly grew to hundreds of acres of brush and grasses.
