House surrounded by homeless encampments burns down

A house surrounded by homeless encampments west of Highway 99 in Fresno burned Saturday night.
Battalion Chief Ron Stogdell said the fire was reported around 9:20 p.m. at the home near the intersection of Lafayette and Dudley avenues in an unincorporated part of Fresno.
The house had no power, but fires on the property are common, said Stogdell.
Firefighters said about 20 to 30 people live on the property but no one was injured. Witnesses say pets may have been inside the house.
