FFA sellers turn fair projects into benefit for wounded officers

Generosity is contagious.
A teen’s choice to donate proceeds from her livestock auction at The Big Fresno Fair to the benefit fund for two wounded Fresno County correctional officers spurred another teen to do the same Saturday.
Addison Hill, a junior at Central West High School and a member of Fresno-Central FFA, got it all started Oct. 8 when she auctioned off her goat McLovin Curly Q. Addison’s mother is Erin Logoluso, a Fresno County correctional officer. According to Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, Addison pledged to donate half of her auction proceeds to the fund benefitting seriously injured sheriff’s correctional officers Toamalama Scanlan and Juanita Davila, both wounded in a shooting in the jail lobby last month. Both officers have insurance but expenses for their families continue to mount while they’re out recuperating.
Addison’s idea spurred Gavin Hollins, 15, of Fowler FFA to donate 100 percent of his proceeds from the auction of his pig Felicia to the injured officers’ fund. Addison is a veteran showing animals at auction; Saturday was Gavin’s first time.
Brad McDonald, 58, of Madera, won the auction for Gavin’s 259-pound pig with a bid of $7 per pound – well above the typical $1-$2 that fair animals fetch.
It’s not known how big a donation Gavin will make – his father, Jason Hollins, explained that the total amount of proceeds won’t be known until November when Gavin receives a check from the fair because donations were still coming in after the auction was completed Saturday morning. (Something that’s typical for many of the youth selling animals at fairs.)
The auction is profitable: According to fair, last year young exhibitors shared in gross sales of more than $700,000 from 678 animals sold, with the most expensive animal going for $11,565. Auction proceeds typically are split between college funds and buying next year’s project animal.
The Big Fresno Fair
Sunday is the last day of the 2016 fair.
Gates open: 10 a.m.
Gates close: 11 p.m.
Museum: Open until 9 p.m.
Carnival: 10 a.m. to close
Horse racing: First post time 12:15 p.m. 12:15 p.m. (Read Exacta Kenny’s handicap in Sports)
Admission: Adults $10; military, seniors 62 and older, and children ages 6-12 $7; children 5 and under free
Parking: $15 Chance Avenue lot; $10 Butler Avenue and infield lots; $5 Maple/Butler and Cedar/Kings Canyon lots
Clovis Park and Ride shuttle: Free shuttles pickup every half-hour, from 9:40 a.m., from Clovis Park and Ride at Highway 168 and Temperance Avenue
