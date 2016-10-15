Early morning fire destroys historic Kingsburg hotel

The historic downtown building at Draper and California Streets, once a hotel, is seen following a late-night fire which was reported shortly after midnight Friday. Photographed as firefighters mop-up the scene Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2016 in Kingsburg, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Kingsburg City Fire firefighter Sean Kopas is seen on a ladder overlooking the historic hotel at Draper and California Streets following a late-night fire which was reported shortly after midnight Friday.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Two women stand outside the historic building which once was a hotel as firefighters continued mop-up exercises at the site of a downtown Kingsburg fire which was reported shortly after midnight Friday.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
People enter an adjacent business after a downtown fire at a historic former hotel at Draper and California Streets in Kingsburg was reported shortly after midnight Friday.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Debris is seen on the sidewalk at Draper and California Streets following a late-night fire in downtown Kingsburg, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Computer equipment is placed on a sidewalk outside J&L Capital Resources on Draper Street following a late-night downtown Kingsburg fire which was reported shortly after midnight Friday.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Businesses are closed off with tape following a downtown Kingsburg fire which was reported shortly after midnight Friday.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Luis Palacio, right, stands watching fire fighters mop up the scene at Draper and California Streets in downtown Kingsburg, Calif. Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2016 after a fire was reported shortly after midnight Friday.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com