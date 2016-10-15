Wildfire east of Pine Flat 50 percent contained

Firefighters had achieved 50 percent containment of the Sacata Fire burning east of Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday morning.
Spokeswoman Iveth Hernandez said the fire had grown slightly in the previous 24 hours to 1,959 acres in mostly steep terrain. There were 561 people assigned to fight the wire using 17 hand crews, eight helicopters, 24 engines, four water tenders and three bulldozers. There have been three injuries, all minor.
Hernandez said the fire is burning in tall grass and brush within stand of oak. She said moderate temperatures have helped firefighters get a handle on containment, and a weather front expected to roll into the area this weekend was expected to be beneficial, too.
The fire hasn’t posed a danger to communities and there have been no evacuations. Smoke from the fire has occasionally fouled areas of the foothills and valley.
