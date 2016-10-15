Fresno man reported missing in northwest Fresno found safe

UPDATE: Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti reported just before 2 p.m. that Angelo Thomas Kanakris had been found safe in the area of Bullard and Brawley avenues. Kanakris has been reunited with family.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in searching for a 71-year-old man missing from a northwest Fresno residential care home.
Angelo Thomas Kanakris is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 160 pounds, with a full head of gray hair and gray beard. He wears wire-rimmed glasses and has hearing aids in both ears.
He was last seen wearing a black-and-yellow Vietnam Veteran baseball cap, black leather jacket, blue jeans, white shirt and wearing wire rimmed glasses. He has an identification card.
Kanakris left the residential care home at 5633 N. Maroa Ave. about 5 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. It’s not the first time he’s walked away from the home, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said; about five weeks ago, he was found near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in River Park, more than two miles from his home.
Deputies have been searching for him Saturday.
Anyone who sees Kanakris is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.
