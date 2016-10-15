Fire ravages downtown Kingsburg building

An early-morning fire Saturday in Kingsburg destroyed a downtown building and businesses and caused one injury to a firefighter, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services.
The fire was initially reported at 12:06 a.m. at 1318 Draper St. Fire was seen shooting from the two-story building that is home to a number of small businesses.
Firefighters from Kingsburg, Selma, Fresno city, Fresno County, Kings County and Tulare County helped extinguish the blaze. Overall, a dozen fire engines and trucks were on the scene.
The fire came in as a business/commercial alarm. Businesses listed at the address include a pack-and-ship store and agricultural company offices.
The injury was categorized as minor by EMS officials.
Firefighters remained at the scene at 9 a.m. Saturday.
This story will be updated.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
