Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup on Kings County road

A motorcycle rider died late Friday afternoon when he crashed into a pickup driven by a man leaving work in northern Kings County, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said the crash happened outside Warmerdam Packing on Excelsior Avenue about four miles east of Highway 41.
The 40-year-old man was westbound on Excelsior when he ran into the left side of the truck, near the engine. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 50-year-old pickup driver was not injured.
CHP said it’s investigating the crash to determine cause. No other details were immediately available.
