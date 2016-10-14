Local

October 14, 2016 10:51 PM

Tiny quake shakes Coalinga on Friday night

The Fresno Bee

The 1.1 magnitude earthquake that hit near Coalinga on Friday night probably didn’t disturb most people’s evenings.

Its epicenter was about 15 miles southwest of the town, along the San Andreas fault, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Earlier this month, the California Office of Emergency Services issued a warning to Southern California residents that there was a greater possibility of a major earthquake striking near the southernmost edge of the fault near the Salton Sea. However, that warning expired on Oct. 4.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos