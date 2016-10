Mobile Cafe targets rural homeless, helpless

Poverello House's new Mobile Cafe will provide hot, nutritious meals to the homeless and those in need in rural Fresno County. The truck will also serve as a way to help link people with needed services, as well as provide an opportunity for the men in Poverello House’s resident rehabilitation program to gain work experience. The truck was dedicated Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at The Big Fresno Fair.