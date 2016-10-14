Free HIV testing in Fresno for National Latino AIDS Awareness Day

Fresno County is offering free, confidential HIV testing Saturday at the Consulate of Mexico in recognition of National Latino AIDS Awareness Day.
The county Department of Public Health is observing the annual campaign, which addresses the impact of HIV and AIDS on Latino communities throughout the country, and in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The day is coordinated by the Latino Commission on AIDS.
If you go
What: Free confidential rapid HIV testing
Where: Consulate of Mexico, 7435 N. Ingram Ave. in Fresno
When: Friday, Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: 559-233-3065
As of 2014, Latinos in Fresno made up 55 percent of new cases of HIV and AIDS.
New HIV infections among Latinos in 2010 were estimated at three times higher than that of whites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Dec. 31, 2010, there were about 220,600 Latinos living with HIV. Those most at risk are gay and bisexual men, women and young people ages 13 to 29.
This year’s theme for the awareness day is “We’ll defeat AIDS, con ganas,” which translates to “with wholehearted effort.”
For more information, visit the Fresno County Department of Public Health website www.fcdph.org or www.nlaad.org.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
Comments