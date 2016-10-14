Fresno-area nonprofits receive $74,000 from AT&T

Six nonprofit organizations in Fresno and Fresno County are receiving a total of $74,000 in donations from AT&T as part of the communications company’s efforts to support education.
The recipients, announced Friday in a ceremony at Fresno City Hall, include:
▪ California State University, Fresno, Foundation, $25,000 for its peer mentoring program that matches up junior and senior students with incoming freshmen, as well as other programs, Fresno State president Joseph Castro said.
▪ West Hills Community College Foundation, $20,000 for the Coalinga-based college district to offer programming and coding courses with the Westside Institute of Technology to address a shortage of computer programmers in the Valley.
▪ Central Valley Women’s Conference, $10,000 that will be used for scholarship funds for women from underrepresented segments of the population to return to college.
▪ 59 Days of Code, $10,000 to support the Fresno Hackathon at Patino High School and other technology education initiatives.
▪ Central Valley Business Incubator, $6,000 to support the Blue Tech Valley Water Conference to promote innovation in water issues.
▪ Exceptional Parents Unlimited, $3,000 to support the organization’s Fiesta de los Niños celebration, which raises funds for other projects undertaken by the group that serves families of special-needs children.
Julie Tone of Fresno, director of external affairs for AT&T California, said the organizations will all have their money in hand by the end of this year. Over the next six weeks, Tone added, the company will be promoting each of the nonprofits on its Twitter feed using the hashtag #FresnoGiving.
