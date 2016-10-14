Chowchilla City Council moves against recreational marijuana

The Chowchilla City Council voted unanimously this week to ban marijuana dispensaries, cultivation, manufacture and transport within city limits. The move comes on the eve of an election in which Californians will vote on Proposition 64, which would legalize recreational pot.
City Manager Brian Haddix said the council wanted to act now to ensure stricter restrictions were in place prior to the Nov. 8 election. He noted that marijuana is still a Schedule 1 substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Mayor Waseem Ahmed said the move was necessary to “walk the talk of being a family friendly city.”
